COVID-19: Georgia 26; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Georgia is reporting 26 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County three more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,835 – That is 2 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,835 cumulative (29 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 1.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.8 % (1.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 208,021 – That is 83 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,420 cumulative (56 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,750 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (180.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,944,032– that is 615 more cases reported plus 312 Antigen positive cases for a total of 927 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 111,429 – That’s 69 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,861 cumulative, that is 9 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,415 – That is 26 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,697,298 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,152,390 antigen tests have been performed and 739,758 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,1678,039 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 566,011 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 234,792(31.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 26,306 Molecular tests were reported with 602 (2.3 %) positive.