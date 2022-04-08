COVID-19: Georgia 27; Gwinnett 2; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Georgia is reporting 27 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,832 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,798 cumulative (72 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 387 – that’s 1 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 403.9)

Testing 2.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (2.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,672 – That is 69 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,384 cumulative (155 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,740 – That’s two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (179.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,940,907– that is 418 more cases reported plus 164 Antigen positive cases for a total of 582 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,981 – That’s 81 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,810 cumulative, that is 6 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,268 – That is 27 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,587,432 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,090,020 antigen tests have been performed and 737,980 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,164,901 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 564,982 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 233,363 (31.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 15,550 Molecular tests were reported with 376 (2.4 %) positive.