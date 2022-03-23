COVID-19: Georgia 33; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Georgia is reporting 33 more deaths, Gwinnett County 2 more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,818 – That is 7 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,771 cumulative (27 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 206,031 – That is 51 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,215 cumulative (50 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,716 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (176.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,923,335 – that is 379 more cases reported plus 143 Antigen positive cases for a total of 522 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 109,796 – That’s 101 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,677 cumulative, that is 14 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,775 – That is 33 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,149,448 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,920,296 antigen tests have been performed and 734,080 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,120,251 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 563,457 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 230,379 (31.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 10,978 Molecular tests were reported with 247 (2.2 %) positive.