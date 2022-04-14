COVID-19: Georgia 35; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Georgia is reporting 35 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,837 – That is 0 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,791 cumulative (32 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 387 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 403.9)

Testing 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.8 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,938 – That is 35 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,412 cumulative (53 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,747 – That’s one more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (179.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,943,450– that is 461 more cases reported plus 237 Antigen positive cases for a total of 698 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 111,360 – That’s 51 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,852 cumulative, that is 6 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,390 – That is 35 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,670,992 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,143,609 antigen tests have been performed and 739,347 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,167,437 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 565,779 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 234,458(31.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 14,837 Molecular tests were reported with 431 (2.9 %) positive.