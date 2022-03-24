COVID-19: Georgia 37; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Georgia is reporting 37 more deaths, Gwinnett County 2 more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,820 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,773 cumulative (30 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 206,066 – That is 35 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,219 cumulative (49 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,718 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (176.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,923,701 – that is 197 more cases reported plus 111 Antigen positive cases for a total of 308 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 109,907 – That’s 111 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,677 cumulative, that is 18 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,819 – That is 37 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,172,239 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,931,353 antigen tests have been performed and 734,249 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,120,732 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 563,619 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 230,497 (31.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 22,791 Molecular tests were reported with 481 (2.1 %) positive.