COVID-19: Georgia 39; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Georgia is reporting 49 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,804 – That is 6 less cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,757 cumulative (25 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 206,271 – That is 54 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,240 cumulative (50 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,728 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (177.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,926,192 – that is 470 more cases reported plus 208 Antigen positive cases for a total of 678 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,379 – That’s 103 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,734 cumulative, that is 10 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 33,002 – That is 39 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,263,256 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,991,472 antigen tests have been performed and 735,969 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,122,788 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 564,177 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 231,882 (31.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 14,570 Molecular tests were reported with 367 (2.5 %) positive.