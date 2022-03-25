COVID-19: Georgia 44; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Georgia is reporting 44 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,817 – That is 3 less cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,770 cumulative (33 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 206,117 – That is 51 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,224 cumulative (48 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,718 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (176.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,924,327 – that is 667 more cases reported plus 168 Antigen positive cases for a total of 835 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,031 – That’s 124 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,707 cumulative, that is 30 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,856 – That is 44 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,187,559 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,935,822 antigen tests have been performed and 734,635 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,121,009 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 563,692 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 230,819 (31.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 15,320 Molecular tests were reported with 277 (1.8 %) positive.