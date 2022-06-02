COVID-19: Georgia 44; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Georgia is reporting 44 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,104 – 115 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,070 cumulative (236 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 391 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 408.1)

Testing 12.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.5 % (12.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 214,176 – That is 1,361 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,054 cumulative (293 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,769 – That’s one more death reported in the past week. (182.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (12.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,992,974 – that is 11,574 more cases reported plus 4,227 Antigen positive cases for a total of 15,801 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 113,933 – That’s 442 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,104 059 cumulative, that is 45 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 31,836 – That is 44 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,382 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,227,638 or 12.1 % coming up positive.