COVID-19: Georgia 44; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, March 14, 2022. Georgia is reporting 44 more deaths, Gwinnett County 2 more and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,826 – That is 8 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,780 cumulative (47 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 378 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 394.5)

Testing 2.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,718 – That is 98 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,183 cumulative (62 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,700 – That’s 2 more deaths reported over the weekend. (175.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,919,226 – that is 889 more cases reported plus 450 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,339 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 109,084 – That’s 149 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,576 cumulative, that is 14 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 30,441 – That is 44 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 16,999,816 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,832,296 antigen tests have been performed and 732, antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,113,905 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 562,477 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 228,939 (31.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 47,169 Molecular tests were reported with 803 (1.7 %) positive.