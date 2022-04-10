COVID-19: Georgia 44; Gwinnett 4; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the last 24 hour period

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, April 8, 2022. Georgia is reporting 44 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,835 – That is 3 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,789 cumulative (73 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 387 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 403.9)

Testing 2.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (2.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,711 – That is 39 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,388 cumulative (156 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,744 – That’s four more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (179.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,941,256– that is 395 more cases reported plus 177 Antigen positive cases for a total of 572 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 111,044 – That’s 63 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,819 cumulative, that is 9 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,311 – That is 44 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,599,403 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,096,854 antigen tests have been performed and 738,272 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,165,218 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 565,092 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 233,596 (31.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 11,971 Molecular tests were reported with 317 (2.6 %) positive.