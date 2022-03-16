COVID-19: Georgia 45; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Georgia is reporting 45 more deaths, Gwinnett County 1 more and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,828 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,782 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 378 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 394.5)

Testing 2.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (2.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,739 – That is 21 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,185 cumulative (56 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,701 – That’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24. (175.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,919,970 – that is 793 more cases reported plus 562 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,365 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 109,206 – That’s 149 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,591 cumulative, that is 15 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,485 – That is 45 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,019,067 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,851,845 antigen tests have been performed and 732,304 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,114,156 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 562,645 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 228,966 (31.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 19,251 Molecular tests were reported with 251 (1.3 %) positive.