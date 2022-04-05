COVID-19: Georgia 47; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday April 4 2022. Georgia is reporting 47 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,839 – That is 6 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,839 cumulative (70 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 385 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 401.8)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,503 – That is 69 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,367 cumulative (152 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,737 – That’s 2 more death reported over the weekend (178.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,939,901 – that is 896 more cases reported plus 222 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,118 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 110,739 – That’s 105 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,784 cumulative, that is 14 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 31,191 – That is 47 more deaths reported over the weekend.

*A total of 17,539,497 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,069,295 antigen tests have been performed and 737,463 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,163,989 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 564,607 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 232,969 (31.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 50,251 Molecular tests were reported with 1,061 (2.1 %) positive.