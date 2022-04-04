COVID-19: Georgia 47; Gwinnett 3; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022. Georgia is reporting 47 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,833 – That is 3 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,833 cumulative (62 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 385 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 401.8)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,434 – That is 53 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,360 cumulative (151 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,735 – That’s 3 more death reported in the past 24 hours (178.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,939,031 – that is 710 more cases reported plus 219 Antigen positive cases for a total of 930 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,633 – That’s 72 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,770 cumulative, that is 6 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,097 – That is 47 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,489,246 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,041,491 antigen tests have been performed and 736,578 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,162,928 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 564,491 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 232,277 (31.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 36,482 Molecular tests were reported with 1,090 (3.0 %) positive.