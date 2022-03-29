COVID-19: Georgia 49; Gwinnett 3 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022. Georgia is reporting 49 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,810 – That is 4 less cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,763 cumulative (28 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 206,217 – That is 69 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,234 cumulative (47 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,726 – That’s 3 more deaths reported over the weekend (177.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,925,754 – that is 977 more cases reported plus 328 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,305 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 110,276 – That’s 146 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,724 cumulative, that is 8 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 30,965 – That is 49 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 17,248,686 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,983,862 antigen tests have been performed and 735,911 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,122,421 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 564,032 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 231,850 (31.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 41,020 Molecular tests were reported with 1,019 (2.5 %) positive.