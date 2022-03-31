COVID-19: Georgia 50; Gwinnett 3; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Georgia is reporting 50 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,835 – That is 31 less cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,789 cumulative (63 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 385 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 401.8)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,167 – That is 896 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,332 cumulative (137 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,731 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (178.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,935,540 – that is 9,427 more cases reported plus 234 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,661 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,474 – That’s 95 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,752 cumulative, that is 18 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,051 – That is 50 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,352,038 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,006,396 antigen tests have been performed and 736,108 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,140,741 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 564,278 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 231,961 (31.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 88,782 Molecular tests were reported with 17,953 (20.2 %) positive.