COVID-19: Georgia 52; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Georgia is reporting 52 more deaths, Gwinnett County 3 more and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,818 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,771 cumulative (47 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 378 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 394.5)

Testing 3.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (3.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,620 – That is 26 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,173 cumulative (72 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,698 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (174.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (2.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,918,383 – that is 599 more cases reported plus 530 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,129 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 108,935 – That’s 123 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,562 cumulative, that is 10 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,397 – That is 52 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,952,647 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,809,659 antigen tests have been performed and 731,394 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,113,102 (12.5 %) PCR Molecular, 562,226 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 228,216 (31.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 31,526 Molecular tests were reported with 352 (1.1 %) positive.