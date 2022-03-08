COVID-19: Georgia 56; Gwinnett 1 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday March 7, 2022. Georgia is reporting 56 more deaths, Gwinnett County 1 more and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,810 – That is 8 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,763 cumulative (77 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 374 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 390.3)

Testing 3.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (3.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,481 – That is 167 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,159 cumulative (104 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,681 – That’s 1 more deaths reported over the weekend. (173.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (3.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,915,855 – that is 1,253 more cases reported plus 632 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,885 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 108,430 – That’s 211 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,495 cumulative, that is 32 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 30,104 – That is 56 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 16,873,049 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,738,626 antigen tests have been performed and 730,236 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,111,525 (12.5 %) PCR Molecular, 561,351 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 227,296 (31.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 68,513 Molecular tests were reported with 1,236 (1.8 %) positive.