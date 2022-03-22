COVID-19: Georgia 59; Gwinnett 3; Walton 3 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022. Georgia is reporting 59 more deaths, Gwinnett County 3 more and Walton County 3 more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,825 – That is 2 less case reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,779 cumulative (31 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 3 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,980 – That is 72 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,210 cumulative (50 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,714 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24. (176.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,922,983 – that is 678 more cases reported plus 398 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,076 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 109,695 – That’s 153 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,663 cumulative, that is 24 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 30,742 – That is 59 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 17,138,470 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,912,517 antigen tests have been performed and 734,028 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,120,004 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 563,400 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 230,334 (31.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 43,137 Molecular tests were reported with 793 (1.8 %) positive.