COVID-19: Georgia 67; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, April 28 2022. Georgia is reporting 67 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,852 – That is 16 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,852 cumulative (49 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 3.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (3.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 208,738 – That is 479 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,494 cumulative (85 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,757 – That’s one more death reported in the past week. (180.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (4.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,950,206– that is 4,452 more cases reported plus 2,005 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,457 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 111,998 – That’s 326 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 15,907 cumulative, that is 23 more reported in the past week. Total deaths – 31,547 – That is 67 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 17,848,463 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,170,512 or 12.2 % coming up positive..