COVID-19: Georgia 71; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Georgia is reporting 74 more deaths, Gwinnett County 0 more and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,827 – That is 3 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,777 cumulative (32 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 380 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 396.6)

Testing 2.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (2.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,843 – That is 46 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,196 cumulative (54 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,707 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24. (175.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,921,472 – that is 673 more cases reported plus 504 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,177 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 109,442 – That’s 113 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,627 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,630 – That is 74 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,066,595 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,865,513 antigen tests have been performed and 732,921 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,117,914 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 562,997 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 229,460 (31.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 21,405 Molecular tests were reported with 2,151 (10.0 %) positive.