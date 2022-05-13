COVID-19: Georgia 71; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past week

Walton County has seen no deaths again this week which makes it none for the past month. Gwinnett County reported two deaths, down from four the week before and Georgia reported 71, down from 82 the week before. Cases in Georgia as well as Gwinnett and Walton have risen again this week.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Georgia is reporting 71 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,874 – 22 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -21,874 cumulative (57 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 4.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (4.99 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 210,236 – That is 863 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,648 cumulative (154 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,763 – That’s two more deaths reported in the past week. (181.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (7.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,962,028 – that is 6,989 more cases reported plus 2,809 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,798 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 112,706 – That’s 368 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 15,969 cumulative, that is 27 more reported in the past week. Total deaths – 31,693 – That is 71 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,055,397 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,188,467 or 12.1 % coming up positive.