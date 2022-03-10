COVID-19: Georgia 71; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Georgia is reporting 71 more deaths, Gwinnett County 4 more and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,815 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,768 cumulative (65 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 376 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 390.3)

Testing 3.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (3.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,558 – That is 30 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,167 cumulative (91 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,691 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (174.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (2.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,917,130 – that is 778 more cases reported plus 523 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,301 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 108,670 – That’s 117 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,531 cumulative, that is 17 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,252 – That is 71 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,902,944 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,757,278 antigen tests have been performed and 730,667 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,112,181 (12.5 %) PCR Molecular, 561,801 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 227,621 (31.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 18,447 Molecular tests were reported with 370 (2.0 %) positive.