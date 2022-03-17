COVID-19: Georgia 71; Gwinnett 6; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Georgia is reporting 71 more deaths, Gwinnett County 6 more and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,827 – That is 1 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,781 cumulative (40 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 380 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 396.6)

Testing 2.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (2.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,797 – That is 48 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,191 cumulative (55 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,707 – That’s 6 more deaths reported in the past 24. (175.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,920,842 – that is 909 more cases reported plus 597 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,506 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 109,329 – That’s 123 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,608 cumulative, that is 17 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,556 – That is 71 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,045190 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,857,846 antigen tests have been performed and 732,513 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,115,763 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 562,770 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 229,126 (31.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 26,123 Molecular tests were reported with 1,607 (6.2 %) positive.