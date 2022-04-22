COVID-19: Georgia 73: Gwinnett 6 and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past six days

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Georgia is reporting 73 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the past six days

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,836 – That is one more case reported in the past six days.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,836 cumulative (32 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past six days. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 1.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.8 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 208,259 – That is 238 more cases reported in the past six days.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,445 cumulative (66 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,756 – That’s six more deaths reported in the past six days. (180.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (3.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,945,962– that is 2,092 more cases reported plus 732 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,824 more cases reported in the past six days.

Hospitalizations – 111,672 – That’s 243 more hospitalizations reported in the past six days. ICU Admissions 15,884 cumulative, that is 23 more reported in the past six days. Total deaths – 31,486 – That is 73 more deaths reported in the past six days.

*A total of 17,749,279 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,170,233 or 1.2 % coming up positive..