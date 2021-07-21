COVID-19: Georgia 8; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Georgia is reporting 8 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,841 – That is 3 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,315 cumulative (90 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 5.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (5.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 104,440 352 – That is 88 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,754 cumulative (103 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (3.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 913,775 – that is 10,055 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 506 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 629 Antigen cases reported for a total of 1,561 over the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,258 – That is 21 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,097 – That’s 71 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,632 – That is 8 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,326,430 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,338,318, Antigen tests have been performed and 552,659 antibody tests. That is 13,0057 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 886.5-4 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 214,616 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 116,748 (21.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the past 24 hours, 940, 7.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.