COVID-19: Georgia 83; Gwinnett 6 and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Georgia is reporting 83 more deaths, Gwinnett County 6 more and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,809 – That is 1 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,762 cumulative (71 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 376 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 390.3)

Testing 3.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (3.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,520 – That is 39 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,163 cumulative (101 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,687 – That’s 6 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (173.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (3.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,916,379 – that is 562 more cases reported plus 434 Antigen positive cases for a total of 996 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 108,553 – That’s 123 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,514 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,183 – That is 83 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,884,497 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,746,516 antigen tests have been performed and 730,284 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,111,811 (12.5 %) PCR Molecular, 561.513 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 227,325 (31.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 11,448 Molecular tests were reported with 286 (2.5 %) positive.