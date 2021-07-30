COVID-19: Georgia 9; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Georgia is reporting 9 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,026 – That is 30 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,508 cumulative (230 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 12.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (12.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 105,808 – That is 196 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,895 cumulative (198 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (7.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 929,614 – that is 2,951 more cases were reported plus 1,852 Antigen positive cases for a total of 4,803 in the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,367 – That is 19 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,857 – That’s 115 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,699 – That is 9 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,465,719 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,406,437 Antigen tests have been performed and 558,194 antibody tests. That is 23,123 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 901,752 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 223,116 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 119,765 (21.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,010, 13.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.