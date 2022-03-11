COVID-19: Georgia 94; Gwinnett 4; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Georgia is reporting 74 more deaths, Gwinnett County 4 more and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,816 – That is 1 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,769 cumulative (55 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 377 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 393.5)

Testing 3.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (3.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,594 – That is 36 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,170 cumulative (79 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,695 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (174.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,917,820 – that is 721 more cases reported plus 585 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,306 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 108,812 – That’s 142 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,552 cumulative, that is 21 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,345 – That is 94 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,921,121 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,766,587 antigen tests have been performed and 731,019 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,112,750 (12.5 %) PCR Molecular, 561,991 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 227,913 (31.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 18,117 Molecular tests were reported with 569 (3.1 %) positive.