COVID-19: Georgia; Gwinnett positive cases rise this week; Walton’s continue to drop

Since April 20, the Georgia Department of Public Health is giving updates weekly instead of daily

Georgia 82; Gwinnett 4; Walton 0 more deaths reported this week

Walton County positive cases have gone down week over week in the past month with less than 20 cases reported for the whole month and three deaths over the period. There have been no deaths reported for the past three weeks and Carl Morrow, director of Walton County Emergency Management said, on Friday that he knows of just one positive case reported for Walton County government and one report pending due to contact at this time.

Georgia and Gwinnett County have seen a rise in cases as well as in deaths reported for this past week. However, the increase is not particularly significant at this time. Georgia has seen an 7,841 cases this week, 1,384 more than the 6,457 reported last week. There have also been 82 deaths, slightly more than the 67 reported last week. Gwinnett is reporting 635 more cases this week compared to the additional 479 reported last week and four more deaths compared to no deaths reported last week.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Georgia is reporting 82 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,853 – That is 1 more case reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,852 cumulative (46 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 3.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (3.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 209,373 – That is 635 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,559 cumulative (112 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,761 – That’s four more deaths reported in the past week. (181.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (6.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,955,230– that is 5,248 more cases reported plus 1,893 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,841 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 112,338 – That’s 340 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 15,942 cumulative, that is 35 more reported in the past week. Total deaths – 31,627 – That is 82 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 17,954,625PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,180,593 or 12.1 % coming up positive.