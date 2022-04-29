COVID-19: Just 4 positive cases reported last week in Walton County School District

A total of 14 positive cases have been reported over the past six weeks
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County School District was four for the week of April 15 – 21. 2022. This is 0.02 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school and is down from 5 the previous week. There has been a total of 14 positive cases reported district-wide during the past six weeks.
Below is the report for the week of April 15 – 21, 2022 for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData
Social Circle City Schools stopped reporting after several weeks of zero cases prior to spring break. The will begin reporting again if cases pick up significantly at any tie.
