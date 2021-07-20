COVID-19: Positive cases continue to rise and deaths remain low

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021. Georgia is reporting 8 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,838 – That is 24 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,311 cumulative (88 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 5.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (5.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 104,352 136 – That is 216 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,745 cumulative (94 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported over the weekend (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (3.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 912,776 – that is 2,271 more cases were reported over the weekend plus 506 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,179 Antigen cases reported for a total of 3,450 reported over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,237 – That is 16 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 65,026 – That’s 104 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend.

Total deaths – 18,624 – That is 8 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 9,313,373 PCR/Molecular tests and 2333,914, Antigen tests have been performed and 552,285 antibody tests. That is 32,331 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 885,564 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 214,225 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 116,524 (21.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 2,126, 6.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.