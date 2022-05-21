COVID-19: Positive cases have begun to rise again nationally, globally and locally

After a month of no COVID-19 related deaths in Walton County for a month, one death has been reported this week. Gwinnett County is reporting six more deaths this week and Georgia reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths this past week, down from 71 last week and 82 the week before. Positive cases of COVID-19, however are on the rise in both counties as well as in Georgia overall as is the case for the country as well as globally at the moment.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Georgia is reporting 65 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County one more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,913 – 39 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -22,870 cumulative (97 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 391 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 408.1)

Testing 6.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.5 % (6.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 211,313 0,236 – That is 1,077 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,759 cumulative (199 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,768 – That’s six more deaths reported in the past week. (182.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (8.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,970,507 – that is 8,682 more cases reported plus 2,821 Antigen positive cases for a total of 11,503 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 113,084 – That’s 378 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,011 cumulative, that is 42 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 31,754 – That is 65 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,167,119 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,198,822 or 12.1 % coming up positive.