COVID-19: Positive cases in Georgia drop back down to below 2 % after backlog case corrections

After the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia jumped up to 20 % last week when a large laboratory dumped a backlog of cases from the height of the Omicron variant in December, January and February into the Georgia Department of Public Health’s records, the numbers are back down to below 2 % again. The correction in the number of positive cases for Walton County, however, continues with a further reduction of seven in the past 24 hours. GDPH reports that is due to a cleaning up of duplicate records.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday April 5, 2022. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,832 – That is 7 less cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,786 cumulative (71 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 385 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 401.8)

Testing 1.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,538 – That is 35 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,370 cumulative (151 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,738 – That’s one more death reported in the past 24 hours (179 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,940,176– that is 319 more cases reported plus 187 Antigen positive cases for a total of 506 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,818 – That’s 80 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,792 cumulative, that is 8 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,215 – That is 24 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,550,256 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,076,935 antigen tests have been performed and 737,495 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,164,168 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 564,746 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 232,995 (31.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 10,759 Molecular tests were reported with 179 (1.7 %) positive.