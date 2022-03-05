COVID-19: Positive cases in Walton and Gwinnett continue to decline significantly

Death tolls still lag a little behind

Positive cases of COVID-19 continue their sharp decline in 2022. In Gwinnett County, after shooting up to 29.1 % on Jan. 1, 2022 from a 4.4 % positive rate on Dec. 1, 2021, the positive rate is back down to 4.2 % now. On July 1, 2021, that number was 1.4 %. The deaths are moving in the right direction, but still lag behind.

In Walton County, after shooting up to 31.4 % on Jan. 1, 2022 from a positive rate of 8.4 % of those tested on Dec. 1, 2021, the positive rate is back down to 5.1 % now. On July 1, 2021, that number was 1.0 %.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022. Georgia is reporting 60 more deaths, Gwinnett County 2 more and Walton County 1 more deaths reorted in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,802 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,755 cumulative (96 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 374 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 390.3)

Testing 5.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.3 % (5.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,314 – That is 100 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,141 cumulative (120 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,680 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (173 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (4.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,914,642 – that is 868 more cases reported plus 542 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,410 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 108,219 – That’s 132 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,463 cumulative, that is 20 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,049 – That is 60 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,804,536 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,723,704 antigen tests have been performed and 729,299 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,110,289 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 560,995 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 226,537 (31.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 27,726 Molecular tests were reported with 838 (3.0%) positive.