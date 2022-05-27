COVID-19: Positive cases rise 30% in Georgia over the past week

No COVID-19 deaths reported in Gwinnett or Walton County this past week

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally as well as in the USA with positive cases up 30% in Georgia in the past week. Deaths, however, are down from 65 last week to 44 this week in Georgia and none reported in either Gwinnett or Walton County.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Georgia is reporting 44 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,989 – 76 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -22,950 cumulative (152 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 391 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 408.1)

Testing 9.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.5 % (9.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 212,815 – That is 1,502 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,914 cumulative (263 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,768 – That’s no more deaths reported in the past week. (182.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (11.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,981,571 – that is 11,325 more cases reported plus 3,819 Antigen positive cases for a total of 15,144 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 113,491 – That’s 407 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,059 cumulative, that is 48 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 31,794 – That is 44 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,275,990 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,212,392 or 12.1 % coming up positive.