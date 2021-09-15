COVID-19 Positive rates continue to drop at Walton County schools

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week. There is a total of 89 cases district wide, which represents .55% of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). This is again down from last week when there were 138 confirmed cases.

Below is the report for the week Sept. 3 – 9, 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.