COVID-19: Spike in Georgia’s positive numbers this week are result of dump of backlog cases from large lab

Georgia 46: Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

After week of declining numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, Wednesday and Thursday of this week cases suddenly spiked again. The cases went from 678 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, which was a 2.5 % positive rate to 9,661, a positive rate of 20.2 % the following day. However, this spike was not due to actual cases spiking, but just a reporting error that is in the process of being corrected, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The cases also were from a few months back when the Omicron surge resulted in climbing positive rates.

“The number of confirmed cases in the Daily Status update includes an ongoing backlog of cases that were not previously reported by a large laboratory. We anticipate additional backlog from this lab will be added in the coming days as DPH receives these reports. The total backlog is expected to primarily include cases identified at this lab between December 2021 and February 2022 during the Omicron surge,” said Nancy Nydam director of communications with the Georgia DPH. “In addition to artificially inflating the number of PCR positive tests today, the PCR percent positive will be impacted. When accounting for the backlog of positive test results, the number of recent case reports and PCR percent positive is consistent with the previous week.”

Nydam also explained the reason for the Walton County number of cumulative positive cases actually reversing over the last few days.

“That is the result of data cleaning. Our team goes back and reviews data to ensure there is no duplicate reporting or errors or incorrect zip code. It is usually the result of the same information reported by two sources (for example a hospital and a lab),” she said.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Georgia is reporting 46 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,830 – That is 5 less cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,784 cumulative (65 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 385 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 401.8)

Testing 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.75% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,381 – That is 214 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,354 cumulative (153 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,732 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (179.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,938,336 – that is 3,016 more cases reported plus 366 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,382 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,561 – That’s 87 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,764 cumulative, that is 12 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,097 – That is 46 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,452,764 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,031,945 antigen tests have been performed and 736,353 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,161,838 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 564,342 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 232,139 (31.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 100,726 Molecular tests were reported with 21,097 (20.9 %) positive.