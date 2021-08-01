COVID-19: Walton County has reported no COVID-19 deaths during the month of July

Georgia 13; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths in past 24 hours. The last COVID-19 death reported in Walton County was on June 23, 2021. Gwinnett County reported six COVID-19 deaths during the month of July.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. Georgia is reporting 13 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,059 – That is 33 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,542 cumulative (257 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (12.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 105,968 – That is 160 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,912 cumulative (208 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,136 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (117.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (7.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 932,145 – that is 2,568 more cases were reported plus 1,194 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,762 in the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,387 – That is 20 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,991 – That’s 134 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,711 – That is 13 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,482,620 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,413,801 Antigen tests have been performed and 558,060 antibody tests. That is 16,901 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 904,016 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 223,935 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 120,209 (21.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,264, 13.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.