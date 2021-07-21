Cyber Bully Boot Camp by FortSafety planned for Monroe on July 27

Back by popular demand – the award winning A.L.E.R.T. Boot Camp is coming to Monroe at 10:30 am on July 27. It will take place the Monroe Golf and Country Club. A.L.E.R.T is an interactive and hands-on internet safety workshop for the whole family (kids 10+)

You can register by clicking on this link.

FortSafety’s mission is to serve communities around the world by engaging in uplifting and constructive internet safety discussions that result in kids being protected and families being strengthened while online.

Statistics from 2021:

· Last year 71 % of tweens were exposed to pornography.

· Cyberbullying has increased 51 % over the last 3 years.

· Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death, of 10 -24 year olds

· Depression in tweens and teens has increased 52 %.

At FortSafety we know we can change these numbers…because those numbers represent real kids and real families…people that can be reached and coached to make a difference in the digital realm. They are kids who are hungry for change and want to be a positive voice in their digital communities. We feel that the best internet safety device on the market today is a caring and involved parent, teacher, pastor, coach, or mentor. If you know the right digital habits, those statistics can be changed. Won’t you join us for this empowering and life changing event…it is time to join the internet safety discussion.