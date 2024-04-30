Duo arrested by Gwinnett PD, charged with staging a fake robbery

Gwinnett County Police ask any other victims to come forward

From left: David Cruz Galeano, Esperanza Marisol Chacon. Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Gwinnett county, Ga., Apr. 30, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested a man and a woman for staging a fake robbery.

On April 5, at approximately 4 a.m., Esperanza Marisol Chacon contacted 911 and reported she was robbed while closing her place of business earlier that morning, located at 1461 Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross. When Ms. Chacon was exiting the business just before 1 a.m., she stated a male suspect armed with a handgun forced her back inside the business and demanded money from the cash register. Ms. Chacon provided the male suspect with approximately $2,800.00, and the male left the scene.

Detectives quickly began conducting interviews and examining multiple cameras in and around the location. This led detectives to identify David Cruz Galeano (age 55, Jonesboro) as the suspect in the April 5 robbery incident. On April 15, David was located and arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and interviewed by detectives. The interview led detectives to bring back Ms. Chacon for a follow-up interview. Ultimately, detectives learned that David and Ms. Chacon conspired and fabricated the robbery.

Esperanza Marisol Chacon (age 50, Norcross) was arrested and charged with False Report of a Crime, Theft by Taking Felony, and Party to a Crime. David Galeano Cruz is charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies. They are both booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Gwinnett County Police detectives are asking the community to contact them at 770.513.5300 if anyone else has been a victim of this duo

