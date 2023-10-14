Early voting in municipal General Elections begins Monday

Early voting in the municipal General Elections will begin on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 and end on Nov. 3 at three locations in Walton County.

At the Felker Park Community Room located at 725 S MadisonAve in Monroe

At Meridian Park located at 105 Generation Blvd in Loganville

At the South Walton Community Room located at 573 Fairplay Rd in Social Circle.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be Saturday voting on October 21, 2023 and October 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all three locations.

A Drop Box will be available for absentee ballots at the Meridian Park Early Voting location (located inside) ONLY during all early voting hours as per SB 202 and will close on Nov. 3, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots will not be received at any other Early Voting location or at the polling locations on Election Day. The Election Office in Monroe will be accepting absentee ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 7, 2023).

Absentee Ballot Applications must be received in the election office by Friday, October 27, 2023.

The Elections office is located at 1110 E Spring St, Suite 100 in Monroe. Our hours are M-F

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

The voter registration deadline was Tuesday, Oct. 10 so if you have not yet registered, you missed the deadline. The last day to request absentee ballots is Friday, Oct. 27.

The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 7. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you did not early or absentee vote, click or tap on this link to find your precinct location for day of the election voting.

Sample Ballot

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

