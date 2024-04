Cost of entry is a can food item per family member

West Walton Booster Club is hosting a Movie Under the Stars on the West Walton Field in Loganville at dusk (about 7:30 p.m.) on Friday, May 3. The community is invited to bring a picnic dinner and snacks and enjoy a showing of Field of Dreams featuring Kevin Costner.

The cost of entry is just one can of food per family member to support those in food need in the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print