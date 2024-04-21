Fire in Loganville causes major smoke damage to a house

House fire in Loganville area on April 20, 2024 caused major smoke damage. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 20, 2024) – Saturday morning, crews from Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to the report of a working house fire in the 3300 block of Old Zion Cemetery Road just outside the city of Loganville. WCFR Assistant chief Craig League reported that all the occupants were out of the house.

League said the fire caused moderate structural damage to the house but there was major smoke damage throughout the home.

“There are three adults who have been displaced by the fire. They are staying with relatives,” League said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

