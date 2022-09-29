First Friday concert in Monroe with Purple Madness RESCHEDULED to Friday, Oct. 14

UPDATE: Hopefully, this time the weather will cooperate! Due to Hurricane Ian and the potential for rain and wind Friday, the Purples Madness concert has again been rescheduled, this time to October 14th.

UPDATE: Due to the potential for inclement weather, the first First Friday Concert Scheduled for this Friday has been rescheduled for September 30, 2022.

Initial Story

Nothing says summer is just around the corner in Monroe quite like the start of the First Friday Concert series. This Friday, May 6, the series begins with a welcome back to The Purple Madness (the ultimate Prince Tribute) to the artist Prince.

According to the Monroe Downtown website, “The ‘Purple Madness’ is the ultimate celebration of the most widely beloved entertainer and profoundly influential artist of all-time. You will enjoy an electrifying performance that can be best described as, high energy and a ‘must see’ performance. The Prince Purple Madness Tribute Show have all but perfected every last nuance in recreating the sights and sounds of the artist Prince.”

The music begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. VIP tables with a seating of 8 are available for $150/table, but space is limited. Otherwise be sure to bring your own lawn chair (not tables) if you don’t reserve a table!

The event will return to Court Street, adjacent to the Historic Walton County Courthouse, for the moment as work continues on the town green. You’re invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or come early and dine downtown! Tables (seats 8) are available for purchase for $150.

No outside alcohol. Alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using one of the Monroe branded to-go cup.