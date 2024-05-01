First Friday Concert Series begins Friday on the new Monroe Town Green

Series kicks off at 7 p.m. Headliner Cougar Town – opener by House of Black

It is not quite summer yet, but the First Friday Concert Series in Monroe is here to remind us that it is almost here.

Snellville Heating, Air & Plumbing presents First Friday Concerts in Downtown Monroe and the series is set to kick off this Friday with Cougar Town. House of Black will open the event.

According to the promotional material for the headliner band, “Cougar Town – ‘The Music of John Mellencamp,’ is an Atlanta based band performing professional, high energy shows across the country with a set full of 80’s and 90’s sing-a-long hits from John Cougar Mellencamp. With members hailing from Small Towns across the nation, Cougar Town brings good ole R.O.C.K. back to the U.S.A! So why have a Lonely Ol Night sitting in your little Pink Houses when you can come to the show and Check It Out… maybe you’ll even find a Hand To Hold On To. Who knows… you might want to Let It All Hang Out, have a Wild Night, until it Hurts So Good.”

The community is invited to stop by for a fun family event with for live music, food and fun at the new Monroe Town Green!

Street closures begin at 5:30 pm for vendors, 6 pm for patrons, and concerts begin at 7 pm.

Only service dogs (animals) allowed at the concert events!

Tables are available to purchase for each concert date. These tables will seat eight and will be covered with a black tablecloth. You can review the concert dates and purchase your table HERE.

Attendees are invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or dine downtown at one of the many restaurants.

Get the full 2024 First Friday Concert Series lineup at this link.

