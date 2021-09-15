Focus on Hope Reese – director of the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

In this episode of Focus with Darrell Everidge, the focus is on Hope Reese, director of the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts.

Reese talks about the history of the Art Center and how she got started working with the center. She took over from the previous director and now Monroe City Councilman Tyler Gregory. She brings her business and management experience to running the center and leaves the artistry and creativity to the artists.

Under her leadership, the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has recently been awarded the 2021 Downtown Partner of the Year by the Georgia Downtown Association.