Former Walton County sheriff Al Yarbrough passes away

Former Walton County sheriff Al Yarbrough, 77, passed away on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A funeral service is planned for him in the Monroe chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Yarbrough began his 35 years of law enforcement with the City of Monroe Police Department in 1971, moving to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in 1973 and finishing it at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Yarbrough served as the Walton County Sheriff from 2001 – 2005 after being defeated in the 2004 election to current Sheriff Joe Chapman. He mounted a challenge for sheriff again in 2008 but was not successful.

According to his obituary, Yarbrough was a Veteran of the United States Army as well as a member of the Georgia National Guard. He was a former member of the Loganville Rotary Club and a member of Generous Warren Lodge #20.

Walton County Board Chairman David Thompson released a statement offering his condolences to Yarbrough’s friends, family and former colleagues.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to former sheriff Al Yarbrough’s friends, family and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” Thompson said. “He will be remembered for his contributions to law enforcement and the Walton County community.”

