Georgia College awards degrees to local students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (09/14/2021)– Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2021.

Skylar Culpepper of Monroe (30655)

Lindsay Freeman of Loganville (30052)

Carolyn Fuchs of Social Circle (30025)

Ian Mackay of Loganville (30052)

Iris Medina Rodriguez of Loganville (30052)

Cayla Sirmans of Monroe (30655)

Christina Taylor of Loganville (30052)

