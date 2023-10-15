Georgia DOT hosts virtual public information open house on SR 316 proposed improvements

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will host a virtual, public information open house (PIOH) for the proposed improvements to the existing at-grade intersections of State Route (SR) 316 at Kilcrease Road (P.I. No. 0013902) and at Carl-Bethlehem Road (P.I. No. 0013903), part of SR 316 Bundle 3 Design-Build projects. Georgia DOT has published information related to the proposed Barrow County projects on https://sr316bundle3.scoutfeedback.com/en/Welcome and is seeking public comment through Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.



The proposed projects would replace the existing intersections with a grade-separated interchange (roundabout control) at Kilcrease Road and a grade-separation at Carl-Bethlehem Road. The SR 316 intersections are approximately 3.1 miles apart.



Georgia DOT will also host a live, virtual presentation and a question and answer (Q&A) session on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested parties may join the event by visiting https://sr316bundle3.scoutfeedback.com/en/Welcome on the day of the event and entering the virtual meeting room. A recording of the presentation will be uploaded to the project website after the meeting.



In 2015, Georgia DOT announced plans to reconstruct intersections along the SR 316 corridor to grade-separations or grade-separated interchanges to improve connectivity, reduce the potential for crashes, and improve mobility in this growing corridor. These two projects are moving forward in the project development process.

“Grade separation of these crucial intersections will benefit mobility in the area and add safety through reduced vehicle conflict points. Additionally, the proposed improvements throughout the SR 316 corridor are needed to accommodate anticipated population growth and support economic development,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager, Kathe Ahmed. “To move the project forward, Georgia DOT offers the opportunity to virtually engage and submit comments. We hope you will visit the website to learn more about the proposed improvements at Kilcrease Road and at Carl-Bethlehem Road.”



Interested parties are invited to visit the project website at https://sr316bundle3.scoutfeedback.com/en/Welcome between Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 1 to review the proposed concepts and submit your comments. Public comments will be accepted by any of the following ways:

Leaving a comment in the comment section of the virtual PIOH site.

Emailing your comments to P3Division@dot.ga.gov.

Calling the project hotline at (404) 631-1733 to leave a message with your comment.

Submitting written comments to the following address:Georgia Department of TransportationAttention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th FloorAtlanta, Georgia 30308

To learn more about the proposed project and to provide input, visit the project website at https://sr316bundle3.scoutfeedback.com/en/Welcome

