Georgia DOT introduces key enhancements to statewide travel and traffic system Georgia 511

New functionality aims to enhance user experience, simplify real-time traffic and travel alerts for Georgians

ATLANTA, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) launched its newly enhanced Georgia 511 system, the state’s leading source for real-time traffic and travel information. Updates to the system include a newly enhanced mobile app, website and phone system aimed at boosting user experience across all platforms and simplifying the way Georgians receive real-time traffic and travel alerts.

First launched by Georgia DOT in 2007, Georgia 511 provides the latest traffic and travel information 24 hours a day, seven days a week across Georgia’s state routes and interstates, including travel speeds, traffic incidents, construction events, lane closures and severe weather to ensure all Georgia motorists arrive safely to their destination. New enhancements to the system including improved map features, navigation functionalities and customized notifications make Georgia 511 a one-stop-shop for travelers by providing key updates across today’s leading communication channels including website, mobile app, social media and travel alerts.

“We are excited to unveil the latest enhancements to Georgia 511 as a means to further grow the functionality and daily use of the system based on changes in how Georgians digest and seek out information since the program originally launched in 2007,” said John Hibbard, director of permits and operations. “Before heading out on the road, we encourage all Georgia motorists to check Georgia 511 via their preferred channels for the latest updates on current traffic conditions to ensure they follow the safest and most efficient route.”

Key updates to the Georgia 511 website include: Step-by-step navigation, which enables users to receive up to three route options with travel times and turn-by-turn navigation to their desired destination; The ability to save individual traffic cameras for a real-time view of road conditions; and Customized route preferences to allow users to save their favorite routes and receive alerts on traffic and construction incidents.

In addition to offering the same personalized route and camera functionality as the website, the updated Georgia 511 mobile app provides users with Drive Mode to improve safety, battery usage and data consumption while behind the wheel. Across both the website and mobile app, Georgia DOT has implemented a new look and feel to the system aimed at improving functionality and navigation for users, while the Georgia 511 phone system will now provide a more streamlined menu to get callers the information they need faster.

“As technology continues to change and evolve, Georgia DOT remains dedicated to leveraging new innovations to make the lives of Georgians not only more efficient, but safer as well,” said Matt Glasser, assistant state traffic engineer. “By introducing new tools and functionality across the multiple channels making up our Georgia 511 system, we aim to make our roads safer and less congested while also improving how motorists across the state make it to their destinations. We look forward to seeing how the updated Georgia 511 improves the Peach State as our residents dig into the system and begin using it on a regular basis.”

Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system. Once a new My511 account is created, users will still have access to the same great customizable features but on a newly enhanced system.

To learn more about the newly enhanced Georgia 511, visit www.511ga.org, follow 511GA on Facebookand Twitter and be sure to update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.